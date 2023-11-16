DENVER (KDVR) — Although Florida residents continually top the annual list, Colorado residents might want to keep a closer eye on their romantic partners, according to a new report from online dating service Ashley Madison.

The website is known to cater to married people — its slogan is “Life is short. Have an affair.” — and brazenly advertises affairs and discreet married dating. Each year, the website releases the top 20 cities where people have the most Ashley Madison accounts.

The dating website’s chief strategy officer Paul Keable spoke with Fox News Digital about the rankings, which uses 2022 data.

Three Colorado cities made the top 20: Denver, at 11th; Colorado Springs, 14th; and Aurora, 17th. Miami and Orlando topped the list, followed by Atlanta and then Las Vegas.

The full 2023 list is:

Miami Orlando Atlanta Las Vegas Tampa Cincinnati Minneapolis Saint Paul Buffalo Pittsburgh Denver Cleveland Tuscon Colorado Springs Anchorage Bakersfield Aurora Seattle Washington, D.C. Portland

This is higher than Colorado has ranked for previous “infidelity” rankings. In 2019, Ashley Madison ranked Denver at 16th and Colorado Springs 19th for cheating. Miami and Orlando were still first and second. IN 2018, no Colorado cities made the list.

Ashley Madison ranks the top cities for infidelity in the U.S. during 2022.

The rankings are based on users’ residences, and areas with large tourist populations would probably rank higher, according to Keable, if the rankings were based on where people were actually meeting.