DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado law declares that any firework that explodes or leaves the ground is illegal everywhere in the state, but that doesn’t stop some from celebrating July Fourth with a bang.

According to the Colorado Legislative Council, firecrackers, rockets, roman candles, cherry bombs, mortars and M-80s are illegal unless done in public or professional displays.

Almost all of Colorado is currently in some drought. The worst drought is in the southern part of the state. The drought makes illegal fireworks even more dangerous, as they could spark a fire at any moment.

The spectacular explosion is a longstanding tradition to celebrate America’s independence, but there are numbers and websites you can use to report neighborhood displays that get out of hand.

Counties and cities are asking the public to only call 911 if it is an emergency or if someone is injured.

How to report illegal fireworks

Here is who you can contact by city or county:

Adams County 303-288-1535

Arvada 720-898-6919

Aurora The city is asking you to report fireworks on the feedback section of their website.

Boulder County 303-441-4444 The county is asking anyone within the municipality to check their fire restrictions. Unincorporated eastern Boulder County is not under any fire restrictions.

Broomfield County 303-438-6400

Castle Rock 303-663-6100 The town of Castle Rock is currently under a Stage 1 Fire Restriction, meaning the use of private fireworks is prohibited.

Colorado Springs 719-444-7000

Denver 720-913-2059

Fort Collins The city is asking the public to report fireworks online on its website.

Golden 303-980-7340 Due to the high fire danger, there will be no fireworks in Golden at all this year. They add that there will be other opportunities to celebrate the holiday.

Jefferson County 303-980-7340

Lakewood 303-980-7340 Lakewood has canceled its fireworks display on July 2.

Longmont 303-774-4731

Loveland 970-962-2110 – select option 4

Northglenn 303-288-1535

Parker Police are asking the public to report illegal use online.

Sheridan 303-762-2211

Summit County 970-668-8600

Telluride Contact the Town of Telluride’s Public Information Officer at 970-728-2165 Telluride is under a Stage 1 Fire Restriction and will be postponing its fireworks show and the use of private fireworks

Weld County 970-350-9600



If you are caught illegally using fireworks, it could cost you as much as $2,750.