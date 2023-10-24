DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office released a report revealing the number of domestic violence deaths in 2022 reached an all-time high.

According to the report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board, the total number of deaths was almost 1.5 times higher than the average number of deaths since data collection started in 2017.

This is the second year in a row that Colorado reached a record-high number.

Last year, at least 94 recorded lives were lost in Colorado due to domestic violence. Of this number, 39 were killed by their current or former partner and 22 were collateral victims, which includes six children and two officers.

Defining a domestic violence death

The Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board uses these factors to determine if a death was caused by domestic violence.

Homicides where the victim was the perpetrator’s current or former partner

Homicides committed by an abusive partner in the context of intimate partner violence, like police officer deaths

Homicides that are in response to partner violence

Homicides of abusers killed by partner

Homicides of abusers killed by bystanders intervening

Suicide of the abuser committed in the context of an intimate partner violence incident

Suicides that may be a response to intimate partner violence

Signs of domestic violence

Here are some potential signs of domestic violence, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Isolation : Victims need their partner’s permission before making plans or speaking to friends and family members. They may also be forced to quit their jobs or drop out of school.

: Victims need their partner’s permission before making plans or speaking to friends and family members. They may also be forced to quit their jobs or drop out of school. Low self-esteem : Victims feel deserving of the abuser’s violence, accepting fault for and making excuses for their partner’s behavior.

: Victims feel deserving of the abuser’s violence, accepting fault for and making excuses for their partner’s behavior. Unexplained injuries : There are signs of bruises, cuts, scrapes or even broken bones in multiple stages of healing.

: There are signs of bruises, cuts, scrapes or even broken bones in multiple stages of healing. Depression or anxiety: The victim has continuing feelings of hopelessness, fear of angering their partner and fear of repercussions for seeking help.

Resources for domestic violence

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, these are some resources that can help.