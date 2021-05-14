Repairs and closures on Royal Arch Trail start Monday

BOULDER (KDVR) — Renovations and closures will begin at the popular Royal Arch Trail on Monday.

The Royal Arch Trail is one of the City of Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks “legacy trails”. It is steep in some spots, which makes it prone to erosion. That requires ongoing maintenance so it’s a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors.

Erosion is when soil, rocks, and other materials are worn away by water, wind and other natural forces leading to a gradual destruction.

Steep slopes, long water flow paths, and fast-moving water are the three major causes of deep trail erosion. As slopes get steeper, the water flows faster and erosion increases.

A section of the trail has narrowed significantly following the 2013 floods. The erosion developed over time from snow, rain, and sustained foot traffic.

Crews will install an 18-foot bridge to help visitors pass that eroded area. They also plan to build staircases along the trail to help re-route part of it.

Several large stone structures will also be built to help keep up with some other regular trail maintenance.

The Royal Arch Trail will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday each week.

The city is planning to transition to 24-hour a day closures along the trail beginning on June 7, with the long-term closure expected to continue into the fall.