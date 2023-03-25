DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse worked his way from a freshman in the U.S. House in 2018, to one of the highest-ranking Democrats in the House right now. On “Colorado Point of View,” we discuss the recent bank failures, fighting inflation and much more with Neguse.

In February, GovTrack recognized Neguse for having the most laws enacted out of any member of the U.S. House during the 117th Congress. According to GovTrack, Neguse introduced 13 bills that ultimately became law. We discussed how he will find success getting bills across the finish line with Republicans now in control of the House.

Rep. Neguse also discussed the new bi-partisan fentanyl caucus he started this year. He also shared his thoughts on President Biden running for re-election in 2024.

Colorado Point of View airs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2.