DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse announced $964,480 will be allocated from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to find solutions for maximum cyclist safety and comfort.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the money through the Safe Streets and Roads for All grants, designed to help the city conduct supplemental planning and demonstration activities to gather data for improvements along roads that have safety issues.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation, the state reached a four-decade high in 2022 with 754 traffic deaths. About 36% of those deaths were pedestrians, motorcyclists or bicyclists.

So far this year, Fort Collins has recorded 12 fatal crashes, according to CDOT. Last year, the city only recorded five.

In 2022, Larimer County reported 32 people killed in road crashes, with three reportedly non-motorists, according to the CDOT Crash Data Dashboard. Through November this year, the county has reported 37 crash deaths and two were reported to be non-motorists.

“Fort Collins is one of the best cycling cities in the United States,” Neguse said in his announcement. “Today’s announcement of funding helps protect local cyclists, taking action to improve community welfare and ensure that everyone can navigate the city safely.

“Two years ago, I was proud to help lead the effort in Congress to enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and I am excited to see the ways in which it continues to deliver for Coloradans,” Neguse concluded.

The funding will be used by Fort Collins to study 27 miles of arterial roadways for solutions to maximize safety and cyclist comfort, in addition to corridor safety audits, analysis, and stakeholder engagement, and a demonstration activity to test the effectiveness of flexible posts.

“The City of Fort Collins is thrilled to have been awarded a Safe Streets and Roads for All grant. For our community, this funding will kick-start supplemental planning and development efforts needed to not only improve cyclist safety but ensure our bike friendly city remains top-ranked,” said Jeni Arndt, Mayor of Fort Collins, in a release.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was enacted in November 2021 and established the new Safe Streets and Roads for All discretionary program with $5 billion in appropriated funds from 2022-2026.