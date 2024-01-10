DENVER (KDVR) — According to a document obtained by FOX31, Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband is facing several new misdemeanor charges.

Court records show that Jayson Boebert was arrested on Tuesday by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

He is facing six charges including:

Prohibited use of a firearm – misdemeanor

Assault in the third degree – misdemeanor

Reckless assault that could cause injury – misdemeanor

Obstructing a peace officer – misdemeanor

Trespassing – petty

Disorderly conduct – offensive gesture – petty

According to the court document, each of the six offenses occurred on Jan. 9.

FOX31 has reached out to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the date of the offenses in Jayson’s arrest and if there is a connection to an incident between him and Lauren that occurred over the weekend.

On Saturday, law enforcement was called to the Miner’s Claim Restaurant in Silt over an alleged incident between Jayson and Lauren.

At that time no one was arrested or taken into custody.

While it is unclear what happened during the alleged altercation, Lauren released a statement saying in part, “I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested.”