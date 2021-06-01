Rep. Ken Buck helping to identify party responsible for cyberattack on JBS

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The workers union for JBS USA announced all beef plants were shut down following a cyberattack on the company on Sunday.

The attack affected some servers supporting its Australian and North American IT systems.

The company suspended all affected systems and notified authorities. JBS activated their global network of IT professionals and other experts to resolve the situation.

“The JBS cyberattack is an attack on those who work to provide food for our families. We must find out who is responsible and hold them criminally accountable. I will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to JBS here in Eastern Colorado,” Rep. Ken Buck said in a statement.

The Associated Press reports that JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the U.S. If it were to shut down for even one day, the U.S. would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, or the equivalent of 20,000 beef cows, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.

The Brasilian branch of JBS said they’re making “significant progress” and that the “vast majority” of its plants should be back open on Wednesday.