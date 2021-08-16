Rep. Jason Crow on Kabul: ‘We should have started this evacuation months ago’

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Colorado Congressman Jason Crow had a clear message: secure Kabul’s airport and get every American and ally out. He and a coalition of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle addressed the rapidly changing situation in Afghanistan, as U.S. forces are evacuating people from the capitol following Taliban control of Kabul.

Crow served as an Army Ranger during the war, and initially applauded President Biden’s plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan. In April he released the following statement:

“My own service in Afghanistan made it abundantly clear to me that if there was a military solution to the war in Afghanistan, we would have found one years ago. I support the Biden Administration’s decision to finally bring our longest war to an end, but we must do so in a way that keeps our promises to our allies, protects the women and children of Afghanistan, and ensures a safer and more secure world.”

Joined by former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, Crow didn’t mince words about the current situation, expressing extreme concerns over the delayed nature of the evacuations.

“We didn’t need to be in this position,” Crow said. “We should have started this evacuation months ago, and had we done that, tens of thousands of folks could be brought to safety. It could have been done deliberately and methodically. We think that was a missed opportunity.”

As a veteran, Crow spoke directly to the service men and women who dedicated their livlihoods to the U.S. cause in Afghanistan.

“Your service mattered,” Crow said. “You stood in that long line of Americans who stood up generation after generation, take the oath, answered the call when your country called for it. You should be very proud of that because we are very proud of it.”

