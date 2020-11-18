Rep. Doug Lamborn tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who serves Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Lamborn’s office released this statement regarding his condition on Wednesday:

“Congressman Doug Lamborn (CO-05) has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. He has been in contact with the U.S. House Attending Physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs. The Congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon.”

Lamborn defeated Democrat Jillian Freeland in the Nov. 3 general election. His COVID-positive confirmation comes only a day after Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat representing Colorado’s Seventh Congressional District, confirmed he also has tested positive.

Lamborn was first elected to the seat in 2006 and has represented the district ever since. The district covers all of El Paso, Fremont, Chaffee and Teller counties. It also covers most of Park County.