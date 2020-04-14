Rep. Crow speaks about when Coloradans can expect additional $600 unemployment weekly benefit



DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans who lost their jobs could get a $600 weekly bonus in unemployment benefits for up to four months. It is part of the CARES act, the trillion-dollar stimulus package President Donald Trump signed two weeks ago.

Colorado Rep. Jason Crow of the Sixth Congressional District did not have specifics Monday afternoon on when residents could start to see that money.

He explained the U.S. Department of Labor is working with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) on setting up the state’s unemployment system to include the new rules and additional benefits.

“So they have to reprogram the benefits to make sure they are coordinating and are paying the right people the right amount of money,” said Crow, adding, “We are hoping sometime this week or in the next week that reprogramming will be done.”

Crow also explained that labor departments across the country are slammed with applicants. He pointed out in just the last three weeks, 17 million Americans filed for unemployment.

A spokeswoman for Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said it will announce an update on this matter by the end of the week.

She also said claimants will not need to take any action and benefits will be retroactive to March 29.

For more information on how to apply for unemployment in Colorado, visit CDLE’s website.