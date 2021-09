AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — More than 860 Afghan refugees will call Colorado home, and Congressman Jason Crow and other groups outlined the available resources in the Denver metro area on Monday.

The Colorado Refugee Services Program, the Office of New Americans and Congressman Crow’s office provided an update on the evacuation, estimated time of arrival for refugees, and programs and resources.

