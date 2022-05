WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) — Over the weekend, Congressman Jason Crow joined a delegation to visit President Zelensky in Ukraine as the Russian war rages on.

The Congressman was joined by members of the House and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, representing the highest level US delegation to touch down in the country since the war began.

Crow discussed their meeting with Zelensky during a virtual press conference Wednesday.

