WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDVR) — After touring several eastern European countries that share borders with Ukraine, Colorado Congressman Jason Crow is discussing the latest war efforts against Russia.

Crow joined a delegation traveling to Poland, Slovakia and Romania as part of his role on the House Armed Services and House Intelligence committees.

The congressman briefed local media on the latest American efforts to help Ukrainian fighters. You can watch his remarks on FOX31 NOW in the player above.