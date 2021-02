DENVER (KDVR) — Federal Election Commission filings show new entries for Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert after what some called “red flags” on her nearly $21,200 reimbursement originally listed for mileage between April and Nov. 11, 2020

The filings, which were updated on Feb. 22, include Uber rides and hotel stays, which are now itemized.

We have reached out to Rep. Boebert’s team for an updated statement regarding the new itemizations. We will share details when we hear back.