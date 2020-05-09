Reopening of Lone Tree gym an emotional experience for owner

LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Home workouts have really taken off over the past two months, but many people are ready to get back to the gym.

Carla Sanchez is the owner of Performance Ready Fitness Studio in Lone Tree.

Lone Tree is located in Douglas County, which transitioned from stay-at-home to “Safer at Home” guidelines on April 27.

Sanchez has been doing online classes during the stay-at-home order, but she says working out in the gym is different.

“It’s high-energy still, positive to see people and have that interaction. We really miss each other. As soon as I learned I had to close the studio, I implemented online classes right away to keep people connected,” Sanchez said.

Angela Marquez is one of the clients at Performance Ready Fitness Studio.

“It feels awesome, amazing. We were fortunate Carla was able to doing Zoom classes with us, but being together, we feed off that energy and interaction, so I’m very excited,” she said.

Sanchez said exercising is not just good for our physical health, but our mental health as well. She said getting back into her gym has been an emotional experience.

“A lot of mixed emotions because super excited to get back to work and back to doing what I do best but also a little nervous, making sure every procedure is done correctly and we stay safe and healthy,” she said.

In addition to keeping her clients apart and having them wear masks, she is constantly cleaning the equipment after each use.

She said, “My priority is to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible while they are pursuing their fitness goals.”

Sanchez knows people are anxious to get back into their fitness routines and gyms but she said there are steps you can take to ease back into working out.

She said, “I would suggest a couple of sets at 50% of weight you were used to lifting — cut it back to two sets if (you’re) used to doing four sets — just about 50% effort — just to get yourself back into the movement.”

Sanchez was able to reopen because she is a personal trainer and already limits her classes to four people.

Other gyms are still waiting to hear when they will be able to reopen and what the guidelines will look like.