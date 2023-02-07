DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers introduced a bill that would ban pet deposits and rent. Pet deposits, refundable and nonrefundable, start around $250 in Denver.

Under House Bill 1068, landlords would be prohibited from charging current and future tenants pet fees and deposits.

Pet owners, like Clarrissa Hill, say this could bring huge cost savings.

“Right now it’s just something I have to deal with, but it’d be wonderful if it could be utilized for something else,” Hill said.

Critics worry the costs will fall on other residents if passed.

“Anyone that owns a pet knows that there are costs associated with them,” said Destiny Bossert with the Colorado Apartment Association. “So without being able to charge a pet deposit or pet rent, the cost of that ownership will be shifted from the pet owner to the housing provider and then ultimately to the other residents in the community without a pet.”

Landlords would be able to get money for damages

The bill does provide protections for landlords through the landlord damage mitigation program. Under the program, a landlord can get up to $1,000 for damages from the Department of Local Affairs.

Reimbursements would be given on a first come first served basis, and the landlord must provide proof of damages. If reimbursed, the landlord can’t go after the tenant for additional money.

The bill would appropriate $250,000 annually to the Department of Local Affairs.