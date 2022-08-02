DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé for Denver and once again, rent prices have risen.
The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment is now at $1,994, which is up for $1,879 last quarter.
RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.
Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities to rent in Colorado based on the average price for an 841-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafé:
- Boulder: $2,347
- Golden: $2,171
- Castle Rock: $2,118
- Centennial: $2,090
- Littleton: $2,063
- Broomfield: $2,016
- Denver: $1,994
- Parker: $1,971
- Commerce City: $1,950
- Englewood: $1,948
The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560. The least expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is Westwood, where the average monthly rent is $1,218, according to RentCafé.