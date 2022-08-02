DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé for Denver and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment is now at $1,994, which is up for $1,879 last quarter.

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.

Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities to rent in Colorado based on the average price for an 841-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafé:

Boulder: $2,347 Golden: $2,171 Castle Rock: $2,118 Centennial: $2,090 Littleton: $2,063 Broomfield: $2,016 Denver: $1,994 Parker: $1,971 Commerce City: $1,950 Englewood: $1,948

The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560. The least expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is Westwood, where the average monthly rent is $1,218, according to RentCafé.