DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé for Denver and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment is now at $1,994, which is up for $1,879 last quarter.

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.

Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities to rent in Colorado based on the average price for an 841-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafé:

  1. Boulder: $2,347
  2. Golden: $2,171
  3. Castle Rock: $2,118
  4. Centennial: $2,090
  5. Littleton: $2,063
  6. Broomfield: $2,016
  7. Denver: $1,994
  8. Parker: $1,971
  9. Commerce City: $1,950
  10. Englewood: $1,948

The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560. The least expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is Westwood, where the average monthly rent is $1,218, according to RentCafé.