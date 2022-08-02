DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé for Denver and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment is now at $1,994, which is up for $1,879 last quarter.

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.

There are 42 neighborhoods in the Denver metro area where rent is over $2,000 on average per month. Here’s a look at those neighborhoods:

  1. LoDo: $2,560
  2. Congress Park: $2,521
  3. Cherry Creek: $2,518
  4. Belcaro: $2,515
  5. Highland: $2,486
  6. Downtown Denver: $2,462
  7. Five Points: $2,427
  8. Cheesman Park: $2,351
  9. Country Club: $2,351
  10. Baker: $2,328
  11. Washington Park: $2,313
  12. Washington Park West: $2,313
  13. Jefferson Park: $2,300
  14. Sunnyside: $2,300
  15. City Park: $2,276
  16. Lincoln Park: $2,270
  17. Sun Valley: $2,270
  18. Villa Park: $2,270
  19. West Colfax: $2,270
  20. Berkeley: $2,231
  21. Sloan Lake: $2,231
  22. West Highland: $2,231
  23. City Park West: $2,228
  24. Elyria Swansea: $2,130
  25. Globeville: $2,130
  26. RiNo Denver: $2,122
  27. Cory – Merrill: $2,119
  28. Platt Park: $2,119
  29. Rosedale: $2,119
  30. University: $2,119
  31. Wellshire Denver: $2,119
  32. Clayton: $2,117
  33. Cole: $2,117
  34. Skyland: $2,117
  35. Whittier: $2,117
  36. Speer: $2,106
  37. Barnum West: $2,103
  38. Lowry Field: $2,074
  39. Denver International Airport: $2,071
  40. Green Valley Ranch Denver: $2,071
  41. Overland: $2,046
  42. Park Hill Denver: $2,029

The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560. The least expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is Westwood, where the average monthly rent is $1,218, according to RentCafé.