DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé for Denver and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment is now at $1,994, which is up for $1,879 last quarter.

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.

There are 42 neighborhoods in the Denver metro area where rent is over $2,000 on average per month. Here’s a look at those neighborhoods:

The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560. The least expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is Westwood, where the average monthly rent is $1,218, according to RentCafé.