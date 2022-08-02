DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé for Denver and once again, rent prices have risen.
The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment is now at $1,994, which is up for $1,879 last quarter.
RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.
There are 42 neighborhoods in the Denver metro area where rent is over $2,000 on average per month. Here’s a look at those neighborhoods:
- LoDo: $2,560
- Congress Park: $2,521
- Cherry Creek: $2,518
- Belcaro: $2,515
- Highland: $2,486
- Downtown Denver: $2,462
- Five Points: $2,427
- Cheesman Park: $2,351
- Country Club: $2,351
- Baker: $2,328
- Washington Park: $2,313
- Washington Park West: $2,313
- Jefferson Park: $2,300
- Sunnyside: $2,300
- City Park: $2,276
- Lincoln Park: $2,270
- Sun Valley: $2,270
- Villa Park: $2,270
- West Colfax: $2,270
- Berkeley: $2,231
- Sloan Lake: $2,231
- West Highland: $2,231
- City Park West: $2,228
- Elyria Swansea: $2,130
- Globeville: $2,130
- RiNo Denver: $2,122
- Cory – Merrill: $2,119
- Platt Park: $2,119
- Rosedale: $2,119
- University: $2,119
- Wellshire Denver: $2,119
- Clayton: $2,117
- Cole: $2,117
- Skyland: $2,117
- Whittier: $2,117
- Speer: $2,106
- Barnum West: $2,103
- Lowry Field: $2,074
- Denver International Airport: $2,071
- Green Valley Ranch Denver: $2,071
- Overland: $2,046
- Park Hill Denver: $2,029
The most expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is LoDo, where the average monthly rent is $2,560. The least expensive neighborhood in Denver to rent in is Westwood, where the average monthly rent is $1,218, according to RentCafé.