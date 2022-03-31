DENVER (KDVR) — Rent prices continue to surge in the Denver metro area. The newest rent report out from RentCafé shows that Denver rent has topped $1,850 on average for an 842-square-foot apartment.

The cheapest rent on average comes from the Westwood, Mar Lee, and Barnum neighborhoods where rent is $1,160.

There are 37 neighborhoods in the Denver metro area where rent is over $2,000 on average per month. Here’s a look at those neighborhoods:

The average rent in Denver is more than $200 higher than the national average of $1628.

Rent analysts at RentCafé and Yardi Matrix said a massive number of new apartments are coming on board in the Mile High City in the coming months that will help stabilize rent prices.