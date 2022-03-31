DENVER (KDVR) — Rent prices continue to surge in the Denver metro area. The newest rent report out from RentCafé shows that Denver rent has topped $1,850 on average for an 842-square-foot apartment.
The cheapest rent on average comes from the Westwood, Mar Lee, and Barnum neighborhoods where rent is $1,160.
There are 37 neighborhoods in the Denver metro area where rent is over $2,000 on average per month. Here’s a look at those neighborhoods:
- LoDo: $2,407
- Congress Park: $2,390
- Cherry Creek: $2,389
- Belcaro: $2,388
- Downtown Denver: $2,340
- Highland: $2,338
- Five Points: $2,285
- Baker: $2,247
- Cheesman Park: $2,229
- Country Club: $2,229
- Washington Park: $2,218
- Washington Park West: $2,218
- Lincoln Park: $2,208
- Sun Valley: $2,208
- Villa Park: $2,208
- West Colfax: $2,208
- Jefferson Park: $2,168
- Sunnyside: $2,168
- City Park: $2,156
- City Park West: $2,111
- Berkeley: $2,104
- Sloan Lake: $2,104
- West Highland: $2,104
- Elyria Swansea: $2,055
- Globeville: $2,055
- Cory – Merrill: $2,052
- Platt Park: $2,052
- Rosedale: $2,052
- University: $2,052
- Wellshire Denver: $2,052
- Barnum West: $2,038
- RiNo Denver: $2,023
- Clayton: $2,005
- Cole: $2,005
- Skyland: $2,005
- Whittier: $2,005
- Speer: $2,005
The average rent in Denver is more than $200 higher than the national average of $1628.
Rent analysts at RentCafé and Yardi Matrix said a massive number of new apartments are coming on board in the Mile High City in the coming months that will help stabilize rent prices.