Rent in Colorado; stable payments and low evictions

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s rent payment rates were 95% at the end of February, higher than the national average of 93.5%, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s Rent Payment Tracker.

“Rental payment rates continue to remain strong this year,” said Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association (CAA).

“We continue to see positive results from the help of financial assistance programs including EHAP and POP and are hopeful that we’ll see economic growth that will maintain and positively impact our rental housing market.”

The gap of rent collection in Colorado is only 1.8% lower than before the pandemic began. The February 2020 rent payment rate was 96.8%, according to data analytics firm RealPage.

Colorado recorded 808 rent eviction filings for February 2021, much lower than the 3,918 evictions filed in Feb. 2020, according to the CAA.

Resources for struggling renters include:

The Colorado fund is accepting donations: