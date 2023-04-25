DENVER (KDVR) — A bill that would have repealed Colorado’s ban on rent control has died in committee.

House Bill 1115 was heard Tuesday evening in the Senate Local Government and Housing Committee. Lawmakers killed the bill in a 4-3 vote.

The bill would have allowed local governments to enact rent control policies. Rent control is prohibited under state law, and the proposal would have lifted the ban.

“We really need to do something to make sure that people can live in the communities that they work in,” Rep. Javier Mabrey, a prime sponsor Democrat who represents Denver and Jefferson counties, has said of the rent control effort.

The measure had better support in the House, where it passed on third reading in a 40-24 vote.

It’s unclear how the bill would have fared if it cleared the Senate. Gov. Jared Polis publicly opposed rent stabilization in a mobile home protection bill last year. On this year’s rent control effort, his office said the governor “is skeptical that rent control will create more housing stock, and locations with these policies often have the unintended consequences of higher rent.”

It’s not the first time Colorado lawmakers have brought rent control to the table. Another effort in 2019 failed to make it out of the Senate.

Additional Democrats who were prime sponsors of this year’s bill include Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, of Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties, and Sen. Robert Rodriguez, of Arapahoe, Denver and Jefferson counties.