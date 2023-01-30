ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — It’s not quite the Dutton Ranch in Montana, but instead, it is the Dunbar Ranch in Colorado.

According to property records, Kevin Costner previously owned the Dunbar Ranch in Aspen. The current owner is listed as the Tagert Lakes Trust.

It sits on 160 acres of what Coldwell Banker Mason Morse-Aspen says is, “pristine landscape with breathtaking views of the Continental Divide.”

Where is the property located?

The Dunbar Ranch is located at 47200 Colorado 82.

There are three separate homes on the Dunbar Ranch property: a main residence, a lake house, and a river house.

Photo gallery of the Dunbar Ranch

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

Dunbar Ranch (David Marlow)

What are the features of the ranch?

The ranch features a “Field of Dreams” baseball field, a sledding hill, three hot tubs and plenty of space for a large group of friends or family.

Broker Associate Amy Mottier said the ranch will comfortably sleep 24 people. No matter what time of year you visit the Dunbar Ranch, there are activities.

From snow tubing to ice fishing to skiing in the winter to kayaking, fishing, hiking, or biking during the summer.

Here is a look at some of the other opportunities on the ranch, according to the property listing:

Sleigh rides

Dog sledding

Santa Claus

Christmas tree and holiday decorations

Yoga

Spa treatments

Outside movie night

Star gazing and astrophotography

Guitarist

DJ

Horses

Photographer for family portraits

Chef

“Find it all: a perfect place to fish on the Roaring Fork River, a spot to share a game of baseball with your friends with views one couldn’t dream of, a venue perfect for uniting with family for a memorable wedding on the open field, or simply a getaway to disconnect and relax while taking in the majestic views of the Continental Divide,” the listing on Coldwell Banker Mason Morse-Aspen explained.

The property is listed for $36,000 per night.