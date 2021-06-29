Renovated St. Charles Place Park adds green space in Cole neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) – St. Charles Place Park in Denver’s Cole neighborhood re-opened this week with renovated playgrounds and park space, Denver Parks & Recreation.

The Five Points Youth Ambassadors collaborated with the community and DPR to create the new design that includes three nature play spaces and more green space.

“St. Charles park was based on us creating a place for all types of people living in the Five Points Community and the City of Denver as a whole,” said Phranklin Gerdine, Five Points Youth Ambassador. “As ambassadors, we wanted to bring everyone together to help and support our purpose of using this park to unify and grow as one.”

Photo credit: Marvin Kelly Marvelous Images Photography



Next to the St. Charles Recreation Center, the 2.5-acre park at 3777 N. Lafayette Street has a relocated parking lot to provide more green space.

Natural play area features include water, sand, slides, climbing features and a basket swing. Boulders and logs provide play and seating options.

Decorative lighted gateways, trails, new plants, new sidewalks and an accessible ADA ramp to the recreation center are included in the renovations.

“There is no better way to preserve and enhance our parks than by involving our community in the process, and that starts with our youth,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “Their personal investment in St. Charles Place Park is a point of pride for our city and for everyone who supported this outstanding project in the Cole neighborhood.”