Renewed effort underway to rename Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — A renewed effort is underway to rename Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood.

The neighborhood is one of the city’s newest and sits on land formerly occupied by Stapleton International Airport, which was replaced by Denver International Airport in the 1990s.

Benjamin Stapleton served as Denver’s mayor for five terms during the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s.

Stapleton was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. He was one of several politicians who helped the KKK seize control of Denver and Colorado politics during the ’20s, according to The New York Times.

Last August, Stapleton residents and business owners rejected an initiative that would have changed the neighborhood’s name.

Approximately 65% of votes were in favor of retaining the Stapleton name; the remaining 35% voted to replace it.

Of 10,550 eligible voters, 3,590 people participated — a 34% turnout.

In 2015, Black Lives Matter 5280 pushed for the renaming of the neighborhood.

Now, a petition titled “Rename St*pleton for all” is gaining traction online. While the petition is several years old, it passed the 1,000-signature mark Wednesday night. As of Thursday afternoon, 1,777 people had signed it.

Additionally, the “Rename St*pleton for all” website posted a message saying several neighborhood Facebook groups have recently removed the name “Stapleton” form their titles.

“We’re encouraged by these small, concrete, achievable steps in the right direction!” the website states.

In May 2019, the Denver School of Science and Technology: Stapleton changed its name to DSST: Montview.