DENVER (KDVR) — It has been 23 years since 12 students and a teacher were killed at Columbine High School. There were also 21 others injured during the mass shooting on April 20, 1999.

These are the students who were killed in the shooting:

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Dave Sanders, a teacher and coach, was also killed. He was 47 years old.

This year marks the sixth year of the Columbine day of service program.

If you’re interested in participating, here are some ideas shared from the Columbine Serves website:

Reading storybooks to students at your local elementary school

Contact a nursing home in your area and ask about… Writing letters to residents Connecting with residents through gardening projects, board games, or conversation Performing music for residents

Write notes of gratitude for: First responders Grocery store workers Doctors and nurses Hospital workers Mail carriers Garbage collectors Teachers and staff members at your school Any “essential” workers

Host a ”front yard concert” or performance of some sort for your elderly neighbors or children in your neighborhood

Organize a group of friends to take part in a park or neighborhood cleanup project

Put together a “front porch” food or toiletries drive: ask neighbors to leave food and/or toiletries on their front porches in a bag, drive around and pick them up, and then deliver them to a local food bank.

Do yard or gardening work for a neighbor

Find a local organization that serves your community and reach out to them about volunteering

In 2021, the Columbine day of service generated over 60 projects in six states and 10 countries with more than 1,500 total participants.