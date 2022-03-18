WESTMINSTER, Colo (KDVR) — Inside the Zinn family’s Westminster home, dozens of photos are taped to a pair of barn doors. A collage that’s serving as a springboard for grief, for a family coming to grips with Tuesday night’s crash.

“Every day is a struggle,” said Greg Zinn. “You wake up into the realness of it.”

Zinn’s son Jackson was on his way back to New Mexico following a golf tournament when police say a truck driver lost control and hit them head-on.

In total, 9 people were killed, including Zinn.

Thursday, the NTSB revealed the driver of that truck was just 13-years-old.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be a drunk driver, or a texting driver, or what the circumstances are,” said Greg Zinn. “It’s not going to bring our son back.”

The Zinns said they’re choosing to focus not on how he died, but how he lived.

“We just decided the four of us that yes there will be dark days, but we’re going to stick together and continue to tell his story,” said Jackson’s mother, Jenn.

That includes memories of Jackson playing golf, petting every dog he saw, and picking on his sisters, Avery and Audrey.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” said Avery. “Because I know that he loved me.”



“I just want to remember Jackson for who he was, and the impact he had,” added Audrey.

The family said customers from Zinn’s job at a Texas Roadhouse in New Mexico have been reaching out to let them know how much he was adored.

“I’ve had people text me from all over the country and say he makes me want to be a better man, and that’s what it’s about,” said Greg. “That’s what this is all about.”



Jackson’s memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26th at Grace Church in Arvada.