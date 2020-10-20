Remembering the two victims in Commerce City fatal crash

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A press conference was held Monday morning to honor 37-year-old on-duty Commerce City Police Officer Curt Holland and 31-year-old Francesca Dominguez, both victims of Friday’s fatal traffic crash, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

Detective Holland was with the department for four years and four months, according to CSP. He served as a patrol officer and member of the traffic unit before being promoted to detective earlier this year. Holland leaves behind a wife, Amanda, and two children.

“Detective Holland was an exceptional police officer, devoted husband and father and a great man. He was an exceedingly bright person with a great attitude. He was one of most enthusiastic employees and he almost always seemed to have a smile on his face,” Commerce City Chief of Police Clint Nichols said during a press conference on Monday.

Francesca (Frannie) Dominguez was a life-long Commerce City resident, talented artist and graduate of Adams City High School.

“I do appreciate, from the four of us, we appreciate, all you policeman and what you have done, not just this, protecting us all the time. And remembering our girl, we appreciate that. It’s been wonderful that our daughter has not been pushed back. I am in shock and am numb, but you guys are helping us get through this and we appreciate this,” Frannie’s father, Daniel Dominguez, said.

“The community has been wonderful, we’ve got so many friends and so much food, we are just thankful for all of you who are not forgetting our daughter. We would like to send our condolences to the police officer’s family.”

Chief Nichols asked the community to respect the privacy of the families at this time. Information about Memorial services will be announced on the Commerce City website.

The Fraternal Order of Police is gathering donations to help Holland’s family through Cofop19.org.

An online fundraiser has been set up for Frannie—click here for more information.

Dominguez was driving a Kia Soul involved in the crash, and Holland was driving a Ford Explorer.

The South Adams County Fire Department said the crash occurred at Highway 2 and Turnberry Parkway. The location is roughly 1/2 mile northeast of Highway 2’s intersection with East 104th Avenue.

According to CSP, a Ford F-350 going southbound on Highway 2 went off the highway onto the shoulder, then came back onto the road and crossed the center line, striking two vehicles heading northbound: a Ford Explorer driven and a Kia Soul.

The F-350 collided with the Explorer head-on and hit the driver’s side of the Kia.

The driver of the Ford F350, has been identified as 45-year-old Fructoso Rosales-Cano. He sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation while alcohol and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors.