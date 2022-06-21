ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — It has been one year since a man targeted, ambushed, and killed Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley in Olde Town Arvada.

A memorial will be placed in front of the Arvada Police Department entrance at City Hall on Tuesday.

On Monday, City of Arvada Mayor Marc Williams released the following statement:

“June 21, 2021 will forever be etched into the memory of the City of Arvada. On that day, our peaceful community was shocked by the actions of an evil, murderous shooter who caused the loss of two men. The Arvada Police lost a valued and beloved officer, Officer Gordon Beesley. And we also lost a heroic good Samaritan, Johnny Hurley, who most likely saved lives that day with his selfless actions. In the days after June 21st, we took solace in our community coming together to honor Officer Beesley and Johnny Hurley. The Arvada Police Department and the City team were moved by the outpouring of support from our community. That is the Arvada way – to come together during tough times. As we approach the anniversary of these tragic losses, we know many in our community want to come together to honor these two heroes. We invite the community to pay their respects to Officer Beesley by visiting a memorial that is placed in front of the APD entrance at City Hall. This location has the best visibility for our APD team members and will help bolster their spirits as they navigate this challenging time. The Arvada community lost two great men last year: Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley. We continue to mourn and extend our deepest condolences to their families and friends. They will be remembered forever by the community they brought together. I encourage everyone to take a moment in the coming days to look for the good around you and be kind to one another.”

Beesley was killed by Ronald Troyke, 59, who had expressed hatred of police officers.

Police said a good Samaritan, 40-year-old John Hurley, intervened in the incident and “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life.”

Hurley shot Troyke five times with a 9mm handgun and killed him.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw Hurley with a gun standing over a body and assumed he was involved. An officer then shot and killed Hurley mistaking him for another shooter.

“Based on the facts, this officer had reasonable ground to believe Hurley was a second mass shooter,” District Attorney Alexis King said.

The officer who shot and killed Hurley was not charged.

Beesley had been with APD when he was killed during the Olde Town shooting.

APD said Beesley was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer.

According to the City of Arvada, Beesley worked as a patrol officer before his time as an SRO and also spent some time as a motorcycle officer with the traffic unit.

He and his family enjoyed the Colorado outdoors, whether hiking, biking, skiing, or camping. He also enjoyed traveling and learning, and he played drums in a band.