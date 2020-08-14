Remembering Gannon Stauch: here’s how to watch online memorial service

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An online memorial service will be held Friday morning for Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old Colorado Springs boy who was killed earlier this year.

The memorial service is set for 10 a.m. Mountain Time. It’s hosted by Restoration Church in Fountain.

Gannon’s family has personally invited a small group of people to attend the service in person. For the public, the service is online-only.

The service can be viewed on the church’s website and Facebook page.

“We invite you to tune in and remember the sweet, caring, strong boy that stole the heart of a community,” church media pastor Andy Davenport said.

Gannon was reported missing from his home in Colorado Springs in January. His disappearance quickly captured national attention.

On March 2, Gannon’s stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested on murder charges in connection with his death. Gannon’s remains were found in Florida later that month.