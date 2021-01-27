Remembering Gannon Stauch, 1 year after he was murdered; see timeline

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One year ago, Gannon Stauch went missing from his home in El Paso County. The 11-year-old was reported as a runaway.

On Jan. 27, 2020, Letecia Stauch called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and reported Gannon left their home near Colorado Springs and never returned.

Gannon’s disappearance sparked a nationwide search. A petition was started on change.org asking for signatures to create a law to ensure children under the age of 13 are classified as missing or endangered.

In Feb. 2020, Gannon’s stepmom, Letecia, received significant criticism online, with many accusing her of being involved in Gannon’s disappearance. She shared a statement about his disappearance.

Police arrested Gannon’s stepmom on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

They found Gannon’s body in Pace, Florida on March 18.

Since March 2020, Stauch has been held in the El Paso County Jail.

In September, state psychiatrists told the court Stauch is competent enough to stand trial but her attorneys asked for a second opinion.

The second exam was scheduled for right before Halloween. Then, a coronavirus outbreak at the jail prompted a halt in visits.

Stauch’s second mental competency evaluation was rescheduled for Dec. 22, with results expected in the courts by Jan. 2.

A few weeks ago, Stauch was found competent to stand trial.

Stauch’s attorney told the judge that Stauch wants to request a conflict hearing.

The judge said Stauch will have to write him a letter to explain why there’s a conflict and why she would need new representation for her case before he considers taking action.

The prosecution has not engaged in any plea deals and he does not intend to do so.

A judge scheduled Stauch’s preliminary hearing for March 11-12.

Gannon Stauch

