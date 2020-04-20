Remembering Columbine: Virtual Day of Service

DENVER– Monday marks 21 years since 12 students and one teacher were killed at Columbine High School in Jefferson County on April 20, 1999. Twenty-one people were injured in the shooting.

The students killed in the shooting are:

Cassie Bernall, 17

Steven Curnow, 14

Corey DePooter, 17

Kelly Fleming, 16

Matthew Kechter, 16

Daniel Mauser, 15

Daniel Rohrbough, 15

Rachel Scott, 17

Isaiah Shoels, 18

John Tomlin, 16

Lauren Townsend, 18

Kyle Velasquez, 16

Dave Sanders, a teacher and coach, was also killed. He was 47 years old.

Governor Jared Polis declared that Colorado will observe a Day of Service on April 20th in honor of the 13 lives lost at Columbine, as well as the lives forever changed.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day of service will look different. You can still connect with your community, commit a random act of kindness, share a note of thanks, and stand in solidarity with our everyday heroes who are working to keep our communities safe, healthy, and well-stocked. Not only that, it is a tremendous way to commit to kindness and to your community.

If you’re interested, Columbine Serves has resources and suggestions for hosting virtual service projects for our 2020 Day of Service.

If you would like to share your service project on social media, you can tag @chsrebels on Instagram, or send a picture via direct message.

Last year, we aired our “Columbine 20: Heartbreak to Hope” series. See those stories here:

Traditions help families get through somber anniversary

Remembering the 1999 Columbine football team

Diary entry from victim guides family 2 decades later

Student who escaped through window is victor, not victim

Even the lunch menu, curriculum had to change after tragedy

School shooting leads to a decade of opioid addiction for survivor

Complete strangers still say ‘thank you’ to family of hero teacher

School shooting in Littleton was the first of three for this local officer

SWAT officer talks about chaos, confusion and heartbreaking decisions

20 years after surviving Columbine shooting, sisters preparing to run Boston Marathon

New book from former principal talks about tragedy, hope