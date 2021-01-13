Remember Gannon Stauch by shining a blue light

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday afternoon a small group of women in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood put up lights in honor of the little boy whose remains were found in Florida last year.

This month marks the one year anniversary of the death of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. The women who organized switching the regular light bulbs with blue ones want the community to come together to support one another.

“I just want everybody that sees this to share the story share the story nationwide send it to your friends all over the country,” neighbor Monica Denny said. “Let’s let everybody in the world know that these kids are not forgotten and shine those blue lights in your community for those that are missing.”

On January 27, 2020, Gannon’s step-mother Letecia Stauch reported him missing from their Fountain-area home. On March 2 Letecia was arrested on murder charges in connection to his death.

According to court documents, Letecia is currently in the competency process before a trial will begin. There have been delays due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the El Paso County Jail.