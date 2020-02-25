Remarkable Women of Denver: Sarah Hornbuckle

Channel 2 News and FOX31 continue to honor remarkable women in our community. This week, a woman who is stepping up in a big way to help those struggling with substance abuse.

You may recognize Sarah Horbuckle as a popular performer here in Denver but her talent goes well beyond music. She tells us about her program that helps those struggling, “we started with one scholarship and then two, and next thing you know, we’re almost at 40 scholarships of 40 people that we’ve helped go from treatment into a sober living house”,

Sarah Hornbuckle has been performing in Colorado for 17 years. She is the lead singer in the Rick Lewis Project and she is other half of the Hornbuckles Band with her husband Michael. But the life of an entertainer is not all glamour. After years of trauma, she found herself turning to substances.

“I kinda came to this crossroads about four years ago of, you know, you’re either going to completely ruin your life or you’re going to completely do something different, so basically it was like die or go into recovery, I chose recovery.”

Out of that hurt and struggle came a foundation that helps those struggling with substance abuse. It all started with one sober living scholarship.

“Next thing you know, we’re almost at 40 scholarships of 40 people that we’ve helped go from treatment into a sober living house, which, which helps them gain some long term recovery. I look at women with my story, you know, who are miserable and who have been through so much whether they caused it or it was done to them.”

Sarah started what is now the Hornbuckle Foundation, she didn’t want the financial part of recovery to be an obstical telling us, “If you put yourself in a position where you surround yourself with a support team, and if you don’t have one, that’s all I do is I help you find your support system and find that form that you can thrive.” Sarah also helps as a recovery coach telling our Natalie Tysdal that one person struggling can destroy between five and 10 people’s lives, but one addict in recovery can help thousands.

The Hornbuckle Foundation is growing with the help of family, friends and others who are recovered thanks to Sarah.