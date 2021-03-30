Remarkable Women of Denver: Meet Judy Lutkin

"You walk into this knowing you're going to have moments where someone else's life is more important than your own." Officer Judy Lutkin creates a legacy through service in law enforcement.

DENVER (KDVR) — March is Women’s History Month and we’re taking the whole month to honor remarkable women right here in Denver.

We at FOX31 affectionately call her “Judy on Duty!” Judy Lutkin has been with the Aurora Police Department for the last 25 years. She’s there to help people during the worst of times, and now she’s creating a legacy that runs in the family.

Judy Lutkin, nominee for Denver’s Most Remarkable Woman.

Aurora’s police department is made up of about 10% women. Judy is one of those standout officers.

“I would describe her as bright. She’s kind of like the sunshine for everyone,” said Mallory Lutkin, Judy’s daughter.

Sweet as sunshine, strong as steel, Judy has been through some of the most rigorous and extensive training. It is grueling, intense, and physically and emotionally demanding, and it’s prepared her to handle any situation.

“For me, the most rewarding part of the job is the end game. Getting people through that bad moment,” Judy said.

Judy served as the school resource officer at Smoky Hill High School. Students nicknamed her “O.J.,” short for Officer Judy. She was a positive force, showing up at sporting events and school dances, and being a role model all the kids could look up to.

Judy’s own kids are no exception. She’s the mother of triplets. Her daughters Mallory and Audrey, so inspired by their mother, both decided to pursue careers in law enforcement.

Judy and her daughters.

“She has the most patience of anybody I know. She can sit and talk to anybody for however long she needs just to get them what they need,” Mallory said. “Not to mention she had to deal with us as kids.”

Judy’s twin sister, Jody, nominated her as Denver’s Most Remarkable Woman.

Adding to her impressive resume, Judy was a founding member of the crisis intervention team. She’s been able to step into situations during critical moments, ultimately saving lives.

Judy also spent 16 years working as a hostage negotiator on the SWAT team. She says all of her high-level training is built upon this very basic formula.

“There’s always a way for people to be kind to one another. If we just take our time and know that someone is going through something—so just be patient with that person. Be patient with each other. Whatever it is, we can get through it,” Judy said.

Judy is the fourth of four nominees. We will reveal the winner of Denver’s Most Remarkable Woman on Thursday, April 1.