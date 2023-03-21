DENVER (KDVR) — “The hardest thing for people with disabilities is the attitude and beliefs people without disabilities have,” said Claudia Folska.

This Remarkable Women finalist is breaking barriers.

“The solution was to have me walk on a balance beam in the classroom in front of everybody. No one was doing the balance beam but me, so that’s a lot of public humiliation I’d say,” said Folska.

Folska started losing her vision at 5 years old.

“I was the last person to be picked on the team by default. I know there are other kids like me who are the last to be picked. It doesn’t have to be that way,” said Folska.

Folska was legally blind at 13 years old, and now she is in the final stage of vision. Folska only has light perception and can only see shadows. But these physical limits won’t hold her back.

“My company is called All Access Transit Solutions,” said Folska.

That’s right, Folska is changing the lives of people who also need help to get around.

“We’re building an application called ‘The Golden Key,’ and when you download it, it unlocks your complete trip,” said Folska.

It’s a personal navigation tool. She knows public transportation well – Folska served two terms as an elected RTD director.

Folska has a passion for making the world accessible to all.

“Every day when I wake up and the sun is shining, and most days it is here in Colorado, I imagine the impossible as possible, and I get on with doing it,” said Folska.