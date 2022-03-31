DENVER (KDVR) — Remarkable women are everywhere you look in the Mile High city. You stepped up to nominate women who make a difference in your life as part of our Remarkable Women 2022 campaign.

Today, we celebrate our four finalists.

Roya Brown, Brooke Perez, Dr. Josina O’Connell and Sam Stairs make a big impact every single day.

Roya teaches school to low-income students out of a bus in Aurora.

“These babies mean a lot to me. They are reflective of the work that I do,” she said.

Brooke started a non-profit called KK Fearless to help those struggling with addiction after she lost her older brother and sister to drug overdoses.

“There have been days where obviously I don’t want to get out of bed,” Brooke told Channel 2’s Katie Orth.

Josina pursued her dreams of becoming a doctor in her 40s. She is now helping those in the Hispanic community get jobs in healthcare.

“The pre-health advisor looked me in the face and said this is not a career you’re going to make it in. You’re not going to be a doctor,” Josina said.

Sam is an Evidence Technician for Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She gives her time to help people grieving and hurting.

“Whatever you can do to make someone’s day a little brighter, do it. And I’m very fortunate. I have a good job, a good house. Not everyone has that so just be nice,” she said.

All of these women are powerful forces for good in the Mile High.

Today was the big day. Our reveal of the 2022 Remarkable Women winner. These women are all winners in our book. But we did have to pick one.

Dr. Josina O’Connell was chosen! She is given a $1,000 check to donate to her charity of choice.

Congratulations to Dr. O’Connell and all of the remarkable women serving Denver!