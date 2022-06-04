DENVER (KDVR) — A woman is being investigated for first-degree murder after her 8-year-old relative was killed.

On Friday, Denver Police were conducting a death investigation in the 1900 block of North Ulster. Saturday morning, police confirmed the death investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

The victim is an 8-year-old male.

His relative, 61-year-old Susan Baffour, was arrested in connection to the homicide.

Baffour is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of a person 12 years or younger.

Final charges for Baffour will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office and the medical examiner will release the identity of the victim and cause of death.