‘Reinbeer Deliveries’; Colorado brewery offering chance for holiday cheer amid COVID-19 surge

DENVER (KDVR) — Breckenridge Brewery is trying to spread holiday cheer during this crazy year by offering a special chance at a “Reinbeer Delivery”.
Breckenridge Brewery teamed up with Moon Deer Ranch. Together, the pair will make 5 reindeer deliveries in Denver and 5 deliveries in Cascade of a Christmas Ale mini-keg.
Breckenridge Brewery says recipients can feed and pet the reindeer as a festive way to de-stress and take some amazing photos this holiday season!
Here’s how it works:
- Sign up for free below to be considered for a Reinbeer Delivery
- Submissions close on Dec. 2
- Breckenridge Brewery will pick up to five deliveries for Denver and five for Cascade
- If selected, Breck Brewery will contact you to confirm a time
- Wait for the party to pull up on Dec. 5 or 6
Rules:
- Must be 21+ to enter
- Please respect all social distancing guidelines 6ft apart and wear masks
- Winners will be selected via lottery
- To ensure safety, each winner may only be accompanied by members of their household at the delivery.
These are the zip codes eligible to enter:
80010, 80011, 80012, 80013, 80014, 80015, 80016, 80017, 80018, 80019, 80020,
80020, 80021, 80022, 80026, 80027, 80030, 80031, 80033, 80107, 80108, 80109,
80110, 80111, 80112, 80113, 80116, 80123, 80120, 80121, 80122, 80123, 80124,
80125, 80126, 80127, 80128, 80129, 80130, 80134, 80135, 80137, 80138, 80215,
80222, 80228, 80234, 80240, 80202, 80203, 80204, 80205, 80206, 80207, 80209,
80210, 80211, 80212, 80214, 80215, 80216, 80218, 80219, 80220, 80221, 80222,
80223, 80224, 80225, 80226, 80227, 80228, 80229, 80230, 80231, 80232, 80233,
80235, 80236, 80237, 80238, 80239, 80241, 80246, 80247, 80249, 80260, 80301,
80302, 80303, 80304, 80305, 80401, 80403, 80465, 80501, 80503, 80601, 80602,
80603, 80614, 80640, 80809
You can enter here: https://www.breckbrew.com/ReinderDeliverySweepstakes