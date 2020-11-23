‘Reinbeer Deliveries’; Colorado brewery offering chance for holiday cheer amid COVID-19 surge

DENVER (KDVR) — Breckenridge Brewery is trying to spread holiday cheer during this crazy year by offering a special chance at a “Reinbeer Delivery”.

Breckenridge Brewery teamed up with Moon Deer Ranch. Together, the pair will make 5 reindeer deliveries in Denver and 5 deliveries in Cascade of a Christmas Ale mini-keg.

Breckenridge Brewery says recipients can feed and pet the reindeer as a festive way to de-stress and take some amazing photos this holiday season!

Here’s how it works:

Sign up for free below to be considered for a Reinbeer Delivery

Submissions close on Dec. 2

Breckenridge Brewery will pick up to five deliveries for Denver and five for Cascade

If selected, Breck Brewery will contact you to confirm a time

Wait for the party to pull up on Dec. 5 or 6

Rules:

Must be 21+ to enter

Please respect all social distancing guidelines 6ft apart and wear masks

Winners will be selected via lottery

To ensure safety, each winner may only be accompanied by members of their household at the delivery.

These are the zip codes eligible to enter:

80010, 80011, 80012, 80013, 80014, 80015, 80016, 80017, 80018, 80019, 80020,

80020, 80021, 80022, 80026, 80027, 80030, 80031, 80033, 80107, 80108, 80109,

80110, 80111, 80112, 80113, 80116, 80123, 80120, 80121, 80122, 80123, 80124,

80125, 80126, 80127, 80128, 80129, 80130, 80134, 80135, 80137, 80138, 80215,

80222, 80228, 80234, 80240, 80202, 80203, 80204, 80205, 80206, 80207, 80209,

80210, 80211, 80212, 80214, 80215, 80216, 80218, 80219, 80220, 80221, 80222,

80223, 80224, 80225, 80226, 80227, 80228, 80229, 80230, 80231, 80232, 80233,

80235, 80236, 80237, 80238, 80239, 80241, 80246, 80247, 80249, 80260, 80301,

80302, 80303, 80304, 80305, 80401, 80403, 80465, 80501, 80503, 80601, 80602,

80603, 80614, 80640, 80809

You can enter here: https://www.breckbrew.com/ReinderDeliverySweepstakes