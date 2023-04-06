DENVER (KDVR) — After a summer at Elitch Gardens without the iconic Twister II roller coaster, the theme park announced that the wooden thrill ride is back after being refurbished and reimagined.

Riders are invited back to Twister III: Storm Chaser this summer.

According to Elitch Gardens, the reimagined coaster will take gutsy guests on a journey starting in the aftermath of a tornado. Guests will go to the Storm Chaser Recruitment Center and join the elite storm chaser team to see what it’s like to be in the eye of a tornado.

If you make it through the Twister, you will become an official member of the Twister III: Storm Chaser team.

“Reimagining this awesome wooden roller coaster is a great opportunity for us to re-introduce one of the most thrilling rides in the park and also offer a new and exciting experience at the same time,” says David Dorman, general manager of Elitch Gardens. “The new name, Twister III: Storm Chaser, pays homage to the different versions of this ride’s lifetime. We believe this updated experience will excite long-time fans and usher in a whole new generation of Twister enthusiasts.”

Fans of Elitch Gardens might remember the original Mr. Twister roller coaster that opened in the park’s previous location in 1964.

Twister III: Storm Chaser is a 10-story superstructure featuring a 90-foot drop and a 100-foot, pitch-black tunnel that features the sights, sounds and winds of a real tornado. The ride also goes up to 3.1 G-F, which the park said is more than three times your normal body weight.

If you’re ready to head into the eye of a tornado, get your tickets ready, Elitch Gardens opens for the season on April 29.