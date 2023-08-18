Police respond to a shooting at Santiago’s near 72nd and Highway 85 in Commerce City on Aug. 17, 2023. (Credit: KDVR)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Commerce City police are still searching for one of the people involved in a shootout at Santiago’s that shocked patrons of the restaurant.

Police said a 15-year-old employee exchanged gunfire with a customer after they got into some kind of argument, Thursday afternoon off Highway 85.

The restaurant was closed on Friday, but many customers still stopped by for lunch not aware of the shooting.

One regular, Michaela Garcia, said he was shocked after hearing about the crime.

“I was informed that they were closed down due to a shooting which is very shocking to hear especially coming from this part of the community and this community establishment. It’s a very close-knit, tight-knit establishment. A lot of people who come here on a daily or weekly basis kind of all know each other and so to hear that is just really shocking,” Garcia said.

After the shots were fired inside the store, the customer ran out and got inside a vehicle with a woman and two kids. The woman pulled over shortly after to call 911 and when she did the shooter ran off.

The shooter remains on the run, though, investigators have determined who they are and are working to track them down.

“It’s one of those things of like what would actually draw a minor, I mean what triggered him to go to this extent in a small family-owned establishment. I mean there is no need for anybody to get that angry and to resort to what he did at all,” Garcia said.