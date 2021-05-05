Regis University will host emergency housing

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Regis University announced it will host emergency housing for those in need due to the pandemic.

Regis University will partner with the Colorado Village Collaborative, the Saint Francis Center and the City and County of Denver to provide emergency housing. This will work through the Safe Outdoor Spaces, or SOS program.

“We were given the opportunity to provide a safe and secure temporary home for those suddenly cast onto the streets through no fault of their own. We embrace and welcome those who need an extra measure of human kindness and concern during these difficult times,” said Regis President Rev. John P. Fitzgibbons, S.J.

There are currently three other SOS sites in Denver. Two of these will close June 1 and be replaced by the site at Regis University.

Beginning June 1, the SOS facility will host 60 selected individuals and provide 24-hour staffing. The facility will be 19,000 square feet and located in the university’s northwest Denver campus parking lot at 50th Ave. and Federal Blvd.

For anyone interested in the SOS program at Regis University, CVC will host an open house at an existing SOS site at 1595 Pearl Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on May 8. There will also be two community information meetings hosted through Zoom on May 15 and May 20.

For more information on these meetings and the Regis University SOS collaboration, visit coloradovillagecollaberative.org.