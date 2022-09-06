DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (10:11 p.m.): Denver police are clearing buildings and securing the campus by patrol, the department tweeted.

The Northwest Denver Campus of Regis University has been put on lockdown after a report of a man with a long gun was seen on the premises.

The university tweeted the threat just before 9:30 p.m. and said the Denver Police Department had been notified of three men seen heading east toward the Fieldhouse, one with a long gun. The tweet said it is possibly a shotgun.

Officials warned students to stay inside, lock doors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.