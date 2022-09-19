AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An ethnically diverse fashion event and a refugee aid organization are teaming up for Latin Fashion Week in a show of 14 international designers this weekend.

In a first-time partnership, the nonprofit Village Exchange Center which serves immigrants and refugees in the Aurora/Denver metro area is putting on the international fashion show with Latin Fashion Week Colorado at Wings Over the Rockies.

“The use of art, culture and fashion present a unique opportunity to honor and display the ethnically diverse creativity in the state of Colorado as we continue to welcome more people each year from various parts of the nation and across the world,” Village Exchange Center Cofounder and Executive Director Amanda Blaurock said.

Norberto “Beto” Mojardin is a designer, hair stylist and artist, and the founder and organizer of the annual event. The Mexican native has said since the launch of the event, his goal is to break stereotypes of the Latino community and raise awareness of its variety of identities.

The event itself is in its fifth year. This year’s theme is entitled “Corn Husk Seed.” The runway show features designers from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Venezuela and Colombia.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 and tickets are $35-$150.