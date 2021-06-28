Redwine seemed ‘laid back’: Search and rescue worker testifies at trial

DENVER (KDVR) — A search and rescue worker took the stand in the Mark Redwine murder trial Monday, discussing his interaction with the defendant in the hours after his 13-year-old son Dylan was reported missing.

Roy Vreeland was a former deputy chief for Upper Pine Fire Protection District where he worked for 25 years.

Vreeland testified that he had been involved in hundreds of searches for Dylan including the first one. He said he participated in a visit to Redwine’s home on the night his son was reported missing.

When asked about his demeanor that night Vreeland said Redwine seemed “laid back” with no emotion.

Vreeland testified about his demeanor the following day too. “He showed no interest,” Vreeland said adding, “Very unusual.”

Vreeland said he asked Redwine for one of Dylan’s belongings that first night to give his search dog a scent of his missing son.

“I looked for clothing, a tooth brush, Chapstick, he said there was nothing there that belonged to the child,” Vreeland said.

Vreeland told the court that he asked Redwine where Dylan had slept the night before. When he pointed to the couch that had linens on it, Vreeland said he asked to take the pillowcase and Redwine let him.

When asked if a pillowcase makes for a good article for a dog to get a scent, Vreeland said it usually is excellent. However, the pillowcase did not help his dog and after days of it not helping, he started to have suspicions.

Vreeland told the court they ended up doing a test to see how valid the pillowcase was. Prosecution said another witness will testify about the results of that test.

Monday, the court released links to the photos used in the prosecution’s exhibits. They include graphic photos of Redwine that prosecution points to as the motive for this murder.