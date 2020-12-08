Reduced travel increases US Postal Service traffic during holidays

DENVER (KDVR) — The U.S. Postal Service handles more than 20 million packages per day during the holiday season. With less holiday travel due to the pandemic, things will be extra busy this year.

The overall shipping industry projects the potential for package delays could be 30% higher in Colorado this year. The USPS website provides recommended mailing deadlines.

Spokesperson James Boxrud tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers customers should allow extra time if sending large gifts.

“Different sizes travel on different automated machinery,” he said.

This season postal workers will wear masks and follow public health guidelines.

“We ask that customers when they see the carrier on the street or come into one of our offices that you respect that social distancing also,” Boxrud said.