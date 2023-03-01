GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — A plan is in the works to change part of the landscape of downtown Golden.

Not far from the iconic Coors Brewery site is a building you might not recognize. That’s the CoorsTek building. The historic CoorsTek building, that’s more than 100 years old, is going to be completely redone. It will be an extension of downtown Golden on a historic site owned by the Coors family.

This week, AC Development announced the launch of Clayworks, the new name for the planned mixed-use district in downtown Golden previously known as the CoorsTek 9th Street Redevelopment.

The area that’s going to be redeveloped is about 12 acres off 9th Street.

Clayworks is a name inspired by the rich history of ceramic innovation and production on the site, which was purchased by the Coors family in 1886. It has been home to CoorsTek’s technical ceramics manufacturing and research facilities since 1910.

The Clayworks vision and plan were unanimously approved by the Golden City Council last year.

Now, the Golden-based company, AC Development, will give the area a facelift. Clayworks will be both new and restored buildings and artifacts that will include office spaces, a boutique, a 150-room hotel, more than 250 apartments and food and beverage spaces.

It’s a $900 million plan that will span five city blocks. The project will happen in phases with the first building being approximately 190,000 square feet with a majority of it for the new CoorsTek Global HQ.

Other parts will be for office tenants and three ground-floor food and beverage spaces which have not been leased yet. The first phase will also include surface-level and underground parking.

Construction will start later this year and one building is expected to be occupied in late 2025.