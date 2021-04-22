Red Rocks welcomes first large crowd since start of COVID-19 pandemic

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre is set to welcome its first large crowd for a concert Thursday since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Lotus, an electronic jam band and a familiar face at Red Rocks, will play its first of four concerts at the iconic music venue. Lotus’ performance will kick off the start of Red Rock’s 80th anniversary season.

There will be regulations in place. The venue is restricted to 2,500 fans when its usual capacity is 9,500 people. Its seats will be divided into four sections. Each section will have its own assigned parking lot and entrance. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks while at their seats. Masks will be required in all indoor spaces at the venue, including restrooms, the trading post and the visitor’s center.

Red Rocks said capacity limits and regulations may change during the course of its concert season depending on guidance from the city.

Many of the shows on the 2021 lineup were pre-sold in 2020. You can book tickets at redrocksonline.com.