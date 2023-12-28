DENVER (KDVR) — If you like live music and live in Colorado, chances are high that you’ve been to at least one show at Red Rocks. New numbers released by the city of Denver show just how much of a draw the iconic amphitheater is.

Between concerts, films and other events held at the venue, more than 1.65 million tickets were sold in 2023.

This makes it one of the five busiest venues in the world and the most popular outdoor venue, according to a list put together by Billboard Magazine that looks at ticket sales from Nov. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023. Notably, the publication has Red Rocks’ attendance at 1.4 million, which the venue says can be attributed to not including its full season.

“For a mid-sized venue to do those numbers, while being open just over seven months of the year, is a testament to the venue’s beauty and history, and to the appreciation and dedication of our fans. We look forward to seeing everyone again in just about 90 days,” venue manager Tad Bowman said in a release.

The list has London’s O2 Arena at the top, followed by Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium in second and Madison Square Garden in third. Red Rocks, the city said, was fourth overall for ticket sales.

For similarly sized venues with a capacity between 5,000 and 10,000 people, Radio City Music Hall beat Red Rocks in terms of revenue of $120M to $103 million but sold fewer overall tickets.

Earlier this year, FOX31’s Brooke Williams talked to Flipturn, an indie band from Florida, after they played at the venue this summer.

“Usually when you’re playing a show, you’re not used to looking up at people, you’re usually looking eye level or looking down. So to see this wave of 10,000 people staring down at you is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced playing music before,” singer Dillon Basse said.