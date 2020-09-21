Red Rocks season finale offers live and livestream options

DENVER (KDVR) – The countdown of the final four shows of the Red Rocks season begins Thursday and wraps up on Sunday night.

“This is a great opportunity for fans everywhere to check out the magic of Red Rocks,” said Venue Manager Tad Bowman. “This is some fun variety and then we’ll get to our off-season maintenance and look forward to a busy 2021.”

Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m – DJ Tiesto with in-venue tickets and a free livestream.

Friday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m. – Fitz & The Tantrums with in-venue tickets and a pay-per-view livestream.

Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6:00 p.m – Billy Strings will perform a livestream-only pay-per-view show.

Sunday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m. – Lotus will perform live and livestream.

Tickets to the in-venue shows, Tiesto, Fitz & The Tantrums, Lotus, are limited to 175 people.

Tickets go sale Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10:00 a.m. through AXS.com.

All livestreams will be presented in HD and 4K.

Construction on a new stage roof at Red Rocks begins Sept. 28, according to Bowman.